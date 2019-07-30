‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor Chris Obi accused of rape

Chris Obi has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of six counts of rape and sexual assault

Star Trek: Discovery actor Chris Obi has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of six counts of rape and sexual assault.

The report states that the actor, who played a Klingon in the Netflix spin-off of the sci-fi movie, is alleged to have attacked six women while hosting private sessions in which he acted out love scenes.

The attacks are alleged to have happened at his home in Notting Hill, West London, between July 2012 and August 2018.

The report in The Sun states that the actor was taken into custody at London’s Heathrow Airport when he returned to the country from Los Angeles. It says he denies the allegations and has been released on bail.

A Met police spokesman said: “The allegations have been made by six female complainants and relate to separate incidents that allegedly took place at an address in the Notting Hill area.”

Obi has also appeared in Amazon Prime series American Gods as well as the likes of Doctor Who, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Counsellor and The Call Up.

He worked as an artistic director at the Actor in Session drama school, though the report states that none of the alleged incidents took place at the college in the Kensington and Chelsea area.