Watch the first trailer for Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard spin-off TV series

Live long and prosper.

The first trailer for Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard spin-off, Star Trek: Picard, has been released.

Following the news earlier in the month that CBS had finally revealed the title to the much-anticipated Star Trek spin-off, today (May 23) sees the release of the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming series where Patrick Stewart will reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

So far, it’s been confirmed that Stewart’s The Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes will direct some episodes of the new show, while one of Discovery‘s directors, Hanelle Culpepper, will helm the first two. This makes her the first woman in the franchise’s illustrious history to direct the launch of a Star Trek instalment.

Watch the first trailer for Star Trek: Picard below:

Announcing his return to Star Trek last year, Stewart said: “I will always be very proud to have been a part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course.”

“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

While new images of Stewart as Picard are yet to officially arrive outside of the trailer, when the show’s title was announced a few weeks ago at the CBS and CBS All Access Upfronts presentation, those in attendance saw a photo of Sir Patrick wearing a jacket and a turtleneck. Those images were then posted on Twitter.

Although a UK broadcaster is yet to be confirmed, it will air on CBS All Access in the US and Bell Media in Canada.