A prominent Star Wars plot hole from the original trilogy appears to have been resolved after confusing fans for decades.

The scene in question, from 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, concerns Yoda and R2-D2 meeting on the planet Dagobah.

In the scene, Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 visit Yoda on the planet so Skywalker can become a Jedi. Yoda greets R2-D2 as though the pair have never met, though it’s later proven that the pair have a lengthy relationship in the prequel trilogy that followed.

Advertisement With many fans complaining about the plot hole, new book From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, has finally offered an official explanation for the scenario.

In a chapter titled ‘The First Lesson’, it’s revealed that Yoda did indeed recognise R2-D2 when the droid landed with Skywalker on Dagobah, but chose to remain silent.

The passage in question reads (via ComicBook): “Carefully moving through the swamp while staying beneath the fog, Yoda soon spotted the boy and his droid unpacking their supplies.

“Even though the droid was caked with algae, dirt, and stomach fluid, its appearance and familiar blips were still quite recognisable.”

It continues: “Of course the boy had Anakin’s old droid with him. Such cycles of fate no longer surprised the nine-hundred-year-old Jedi.

In other Star Wars news, it was confirmed last month that Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will be making a new Star Wars movie called Rogue Squadron, which is billed to reach cinemas on Christmas Day 2023.

Disney will also be releasing another standalone Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi, which was first announced back in May.