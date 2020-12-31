‘Star Wars’ actor Oscar Isaac used to play in a ska band that opened for Green Day

Footage has emerged of Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac playing in ska bands before he was famous.

Names of the bands included The Worms, Closet Heterosexuals, Petrified Frogs and The Underdogs, the latter of whom once opened for Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones in the 1990s.

After a photo was shared on Twitter of Isaac with The Underdogs, footage began circling of a number of his bands playing across the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Still thinking about Oscar Isaac’s ska band that opened for Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones in the late 90s. pic.twitter.com/lOSOXK5Vzs — machine gun handsome_pal (@handsome_pal) December 21, 2020

“I was in a few ska bands actually,” Isaac told Jimmy Kimmel in a past interview. “We played on a stage at a festival about five hours before [The Mighty Mighty Bosstones], but that was a great thing to have on your resume.”

Watch footage of Isaac playing with his bands The Blinking Underdogs and The Worms below:

In a recent Soundtrack Of My Life interview with NME, Isaac spoke of his childhood obsession with The Cure.

“They were the first band where I wanted every album of theirs because their music seemed to fit perfectly with everything that was happening in my adolescent life,” he told NME, before revealing that his favourite album from Robert Smith and co. is 1992’s ‘Wish’.

“I was so obsessed with this album, but no one thinks it was their best one,” he said. “It was really the band at the point of disintegration… But you know what? ‘From The Edges Of The Deep Green Sea’ is one of my favourite songs of all-time and the first song I truly fell in love with.”

In terms of his acting career, Isaac has been tapped up to star as Solid Snake in the upcoming film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid.

Based on the Metal Gear Solid video game created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami, the film will be written by Derek Connolly, whose major credits include Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the Jurassic World trilogy, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and Kong: Skull Island.

Isaac’s next film is the highly-anticipated Dune reboot, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista.