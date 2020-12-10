‘Star Wars’ star Kelly-Marie Tran details “unfair pressure” of new role

Star Wars star Kelly-Marie Tran has opened up about her new role in Raya and the Last Dragon.

The actress, who played Rose Tico in the Skywalker saga and will next be voicing Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess, said being cast in such a role can feel like you “have to be extra grateful because it will never happen again.”

“It should not feel so precious that there is something like this that exists in the world,” Tran said at The Wrap‘s The Future Is Now: Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable.

She added: “There should just be so many. Do you know what I mean? I feel like sometimes when you are in an underrepresented group of people and you get this opportunity, you sort of have to do all of these mental Olympics, and that’s such an unfair pressure to put on yourself.”

Kelly-Marie Tran then reflected on her time in Star Wars, saying she had to remind herself she “deserved” to be on board. “I have to tell myself that every day,” she said.

“So I’m telling you right now, snaps for all of you for just existing in this world that just takes more energy to exist in when you feel like you have been other-ed.

“[It’s] the idea that our stories are valid and we deserve to tell them in any way that we want to. We deserve to tell them repeatedly from different angles, and it shouldn’t be just this one thing that we’re so desperate to grasp on to.”

Raya and the Last Dragon is due for UK release on March 12, 2021.