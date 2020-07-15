Star Wars actor Alden Ehrenreich has commented on the possibility of a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In the 2018 prequel, Ehrenreich plays a younger version of Han Solo – portrayed by Harrison Ford in the Skywalker saga.

When prompted for news about a potential sequel, in light of current rumours, Ehrenreich told Esquire, “No, I don’t know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time.”

The actor didn’t rule out returning to the role however, saying that he could possibly reprise it in specific circumstances. “It depends on what it is,” Ehrenreich said.

“It depends on how it’s done. It depends if it feels innate to the story.”

Detailing his experience on set, the actor said: “It was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie, and I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know.”

The most recent Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, was released last December to mixed reviews.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Episode IX is a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.

“It’s exciting, surprisingly funny – special mention to C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), who nails zinger after zinger in a standout turn – and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.”