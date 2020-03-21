‘Star Wars’ star Alec Guinness’ granddaughter featured in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

It has been revealed that the granddaughter of Star Wars legend Alec Guinness had a cameo role in the The Rise of Skywalker.

Guinness, who died in 2000 at the age of 86, played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi).

Now, in a special feature on The Rise of Skywalker home release, Nerdist has reveals that the legendary actor’s granddaughter Sally Guinness appeared as a First Order officer in a scene where Kylo Ren addresses a small council.

Other familial links in the movie include Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, who took on the role of a young Leia.

After Fisher passed away in 2016, director J.J. Abrams used extra footage of the actress from 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi to help finish telling the character’s story, but had to enlist Lourd’s help when shooting a flashback scene to Leia’s younger years.

The Rise of Skywalker also features Warwick Davis appearing alongside his son Harrison as an Ewok towards the end.

Meanwhile, Disney decided to make Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker available to download online early for coronavirus self-isolators.

The movie was due to be digitally released March 17, but was made available three days early (March 14) on on-demand platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.