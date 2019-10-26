‘Star Wars’: Anthony Daniels was “insulted” to be offered C-3PO role

"It is odd to be the observer, against my will originally, but now with amazement"

Star Wars star Anthony Daniels says he was originally “insulted” to have been offered the role of C-3PO.

The character played a big role in the newly released trailer for the forthcoming Rise Of Skywalker.

Daniels has been a mainstay in the Star Wars universe across the years, but revealed to Digital Spy that he didn’t always think that it would pan out as well as it has.

“It’s very odd because I didn’t want the interview with George Lucas. I was insulted to be offered the part, or to discuss the part of a robot in a low budget science fiction film,” he began.

“My agent made me go, and here I am today. I am now a heritage player. I have to get this right, because I keep calling us heirloom players, which I’m told is a type of vegetable, or tomato. It’s Harrison [Ford], Mark Hamill, Billy [Dee Williams] and I – and more.

He continued: “So there you go. It is odd to be the observer, against my will originally, but now with amazement.”

In the new Rise Of Skywalker trailer, questions about the potential demise of C-3PO came to the fore. In a recap of the trailer’s main talking points, NME‘s Nick Reilly wrote: “In the final trailer, it appears that everyone’s favourite neurotic robot could be set to sacrifice himself.

“As he’s powered up for perhaps the last time ever, Threepio announces that he’s “taking one last look, sir, at my friends”. First Han copped it in The Force Awakens, then The Last Jedi did for Luke and now this? Is Disney determined to kill off every member of the original gang?

“Since his debut in 1977’s A New Hope, C-3PO has become a beloved part of Star Wars lore. With the end in sight, it would make sense that he’s symbolically killed off to make way for the new era.”