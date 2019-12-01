Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams has explained that he sees himself as both feminine and masculine in a new interview.

Speaking to Esquire, the 82-year-old actor, best known for playing Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, made the comments which some have interpreted as confirmation that Williams is gender fluid.

“I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” Williams explained. “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.

“I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colourful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

In an interview with The Huffington Post following last year’s release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, screenwriter Jonathan Kasden said he considers the character of Calrissian – played by Donald Glover in the new film – to be pansexual.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald [Glover]’s and Billy Dee [Williams]’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality,” Kasdan explained. “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity – sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

