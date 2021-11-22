‘Star Wars’ boss calls Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reunion “incredibly emotional”

Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy has discussed the “incredibly emotional” reunion between Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The pair, who played Obi-Wan and Anakin respectively in the franchise’s prequel trilogy, will return to their roles for forthcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy opened up about the experience filming the new project with the veteran actors, calling the shoot “emotional”.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire.

She went on: “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Simone Kessell (Of Kings and Prophets) and Benny Safdie (Good Time), will join McGregor and Christensen as cast members.

Ewan McGregor recently described the upcoming show as “so much more real” than the franchise’s film prequels.

The actor criticised George Lucas for making them too CGI-based, explaining: “[Lucas] wanted more and more control over what we see in the background.

“After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious – especially when the scenes are… I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There’s not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there’s no environment there. It was quite hard to do.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.