‘Star Wars’ celebrates 40 years of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ with time capsule website

This week (May 20) marks the 40th anniversary of classic Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, and a new time capsule website has been launched to celebrate.

The new website features behind-the-scenes footage, new artwork around the film and more.

Included in the new website is a specially designed poster by artist Matt Ferguson, as well as a series of archive interviews with George Lucas and the stars of the film which delve into the production of the classic 1980 movie.

Happy 40th, #TheEmpireStrikesBack! 🎉🎂 Travel back with us as we revisit production on the film with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews ft. George Lucas, Carrie Fisher, @HamillHimself, @ADaniels3PO, @realbdw, and more of the cast and creative team. #ESB40 pic.twitter.com/cn3zJ6TXpL — Star Wars (@starwars) May 21, 2020

Impressive. Most impressive. Happy 40th anniversary, #TheEmpireStrikesBack! We’re celebrating with this incredible new poster art by artist @Cakes_Comics. What’s your favorite ESB moment? #ESB40 pic.twitter.com/SdR02yKYAl — Star Wars (@starwars) May 21, 2020

Also included in the celebrations are Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer and actor Rahul Kohli, who took part in a livestreamed screening of The Empire Strikes Back, which you can relive below.

Elsewhere, Star Wars have shared a new ‘Galaxy Of Adventures’ short based on the battle of Hoth, one of the series of animated shorts on Star Wars‘ kids’ YouTube channel.

The Empire strikes back as Darth Vader leads an attack against the Rebel base on Hoth. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original Star Wars sequel film with an all-new #GalaxyOfAdventures short. Watch more animated shorts now on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel! #ESB40 pic.twitter.com/chEDgzN4XP — Star Wars (@starwars) May 21, 2020

Elsewhere in the Star Wars universe, Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi was recently confirmed to be directing a new Star Wars film.

The as-yet-untitled feature is the first major Star Wars film announcement since The Rise of Skywalker, and the news was revealed earlier this month as fans of the franchise celebrated ‘Star Wars Day’ — or May the Fourth.

Reviewing The Rise Of Skywalker, which came out last December, NME wrote: “It’s exciting, surprisingly funny and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.

“Nearly all the unanswered questions are resolved and Skywalker feels sufficiently satisfying as a final chapter. It’s taken 42 years to get here, but (for now) the circle is finally complete.”