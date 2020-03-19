‘Star Wars’ confirms Jedi cameos in Rey scene in ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

A new clip promoting the home video release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker confirms which Jedi spoke to Rey when she was weakened during her battle against Palpatine.

In the teaser shared via the official Star Wars Twitter account, Rey (Daisy Ridley) calls on the Jedi of the past for help – “be with me”. Earlier in the film she used the same words to summon the Jedi, but her efforts failed.

The Force surrounds you… let it lift you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker only on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

The short clip puts faces to the voices heard in the film, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and others.

As Huffington Post UK reports, fans have also made their own version showing each of the Jedi who spoke to Rey during those critical moments.

In other news Disney has made Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker available to download online early for coronavirus self-isolators.

The Rise Of Skywalker was due to be digitally released on March 17 but was brought forward a few days on on-demand platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.

A number of film and TV shows have halted production or roll-out due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, and Marvel’s Black Widow. See the full list of halted productions here.