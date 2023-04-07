Star Wars confirms return of Daisy Ridley to franchise

Star Wars has confirmed that actor Daisy Ridley will return to the franchise.

The announcement was made at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London by LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Kennedy announced that three new Star Wars films are in the works and that one of them would see Ridley reprise her role as Rey. Ridley played Rey in the final three Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga films.

The movie that Ridley will star in will be led by Ms Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will pick up 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker ends.

Ridley also appeared at the convention to confirm her role in the project. She said: “I am so so thrilled to be at the celebrations with you all in London. Thank you Sharmeen for having me back, I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey.”

Earlier this year, Ridley hinted that her character could return to the Star Wars franchise.

Speaking to IMDb at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Ridley was asked if she would return to the franchise – in response she said: “I mean, I’m open to a phone call – I am looking for employment.”

Despite wrapping up her role in the Star Wars universe with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the British actor has been keeping her pulse on some of the movies’ spin-offs.

Asked by The Wrap if she’d watched the acclaimed series The Mandalorian, Ridley admitted: “I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing/ I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, ‘This is really cool; he’s the Mandalorian.’ I still find it all very exciting.”

Ridley has also starred in three feature films since she wrapped up her work on Star Wars. She’s starred alongside Tom Holland in Chaos Walking, The Bubble, and the forthcoming Sometimes I Think About Dying.