‘Star Wars’ director Rian Johnson gives update on new trilogy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has given an update on progress on his proposed new trilogy of films.

The director will release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this December, and is already looking towards his next steps.

Johnson has been touted for a new trilogy of Star Wars movies beyond The Rise of Skywalker and he’s now given an update on the progress of the films.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan,” he told the Evening Standard. “If it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will.”

The new films will feature all-new characters and take place in a different, unexplored part of the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars fans have recently stated that they believe Anakin Skywalker will return in The Rise of Skywalker.

It comes after Ian McDiarmid and Hayden Christensen – who played Emperor Palpatine and Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels respectively – were set to attend a Star Wars panel at Salt Lake’s FanX (September 5-7).

According to fans at the event, Disney pulled the panel because it was concerned about spoilers leaking for the film.