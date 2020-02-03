While Colin Trevorrow’s original vision for Star Wars: Episode IX was never made, new concept art appears to have shed more light on what it would have looked like.

A few weeks ago, the fired director confirmed that previously-leaked art was from his version of the film, titled Duel of the Fates.

Now even more art has emerged online – and while it comes in the same style as the previously-confirmed art, it must be noted that this has not been officially verified. Check it out below:

New concept art from Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates leaked and it honestly looks fantastic, I have no idea why J.J. didn't use any of these ideas in TROS. Check it out. #StarWars (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ttj7esTEq4 — Filippo (@Filq2001) February 2, 2020

In the series, we get the return of Yoda, Rey wielding a double-edged blue lightsaber and Kylo Ren getting a new mask in a scene echoing back to Darth Vader’s mask chamber in the original trilogy.

Duel of the Fates marks a stark departure from JJ Abrams’ vision in The Rise of Skywalker, including the lack of Emperor Palpatine, who was controversially revived in the official film.

Trevorrow departed the film back in 2017 due to “creative differences”, with Abrams drafted in to replace him.

Speaking recently about the parting of ways, producer Kathleen Kennedy explained: “Colin was at a huge disadvantage not having been a part of Force Awakens and in part of those early conversations because we had a general sense of where the story was going.

“Like any development process, it was only in the development that we’re looking at a first draft and realising that it was perhaps heading in a direction that many of us didn’t feel was really quite where we wanted it to go.”

She added: “We were on a schedule, as we often are with these movies, and had to make a tough decision as to whether or not we thought we could get there in the time or not. And as I said, Colin was at a disadvantage because he hadn’t been immersed in everything that we all had starting out with Episode VII.”