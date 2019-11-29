New ‘Star Wars’ video teases return of Ewoks in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

A new behind-the-scenes Star Wars clip has hinted at the return of Ewoks in the franchise’s next film, The Rise of Skywalker.

The new film will be released in the UK on December 19, and a new featurette was posted by the official Star Wars Twitter account in the early hours of this morning (November 29) to continue the build-up to the release of the movie.

While only briefly appearing in the clip – which looks back over the past 40 years of the original Star Wars saga – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket the Ewok, is seen in full costume on what appears to be the set of The Rise of Skywalker.

You can see the actor looking up at the head of his costume at 2:44 in the below video.

If the Ewoks do appear in The Rise of Skywalker, it’ll be their first major Star Wars appearance since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Fans have already been speculating that the hunter-gatherer, teddy bear-like creatures will make an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker as the Death Star, which will definitely be in the new film, orbited around the characters’ home planet of Endor and its moons when it was originally destroyed in Return of Jedi.

In other recent Star Wars news, The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega recently admitted that he was the unnamed actor behind the blunder which led the script for the upcoming new film to leak online.