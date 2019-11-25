‘Star Wars’ fans are not happy that Ed Sheeran could be set to appear in ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

The singer was seen dressed as a Stormtrooper

Star Wars fans have expressed their dismay after Ed Sheeran made a surprise cameo in a new promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The singer, who has been rumoured to appear in the upcoming movie, is seen dressed as a Stormtrooper on what appears to be a set, and pops-up alongside Hamilton creator and His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This prompted fans on Twitter to vent their anger at the possible appearance with one writing: “Ed Sheeran’s in Star Wars. Dead to me.”

Another added: “If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently.” You can view the best responses below.

The odd fan was encouraged by his appearance though with one joking: “As long as he stays hidden under the costume and doesn’t sing he can cameo all he wants.”

Another added: “I wasn’t going to bother with the next Star Wars movie, but if there’s a cameo from Ed Sheeran, well, then that’s a whole different kettle of fish.”

However, while Sheeran’s appearance points to a cameo in the new movie, a representative for Disney noted (via Entertainment Weekly) he is not confirmed to appear in Episode IX, adding that the footage is from “fan events over the years”.

Sheeran previously made an appearance in Game of Thrones in 2017 with the singer appearing in a brief scene with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

The Rise of Skywalker will act as the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga, with The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams returning to oversee the movie.

Disney boss Bob Iger recently confirmed that the Star Wars movies will “go on hiatus” following The Rise of Skywalker.

It is out in the UK on December 19.