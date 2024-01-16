‘Star Wars’ fans aren’t happy Ray Stevenson was snubbed from Emmys tribute

Some Star Wars fans have taken to social media to share their shock and disappointment that actor Ray Stevenson was not included in the 2024 In Memoriam tribute at the 75th Emmy Awards.

The awards, which took place last night (January 15) featured its well-known segment where a tribute is paid to those in the industry who died in the last year. The video montage was accompanied by singer Charlie Puth and duo, The War And Treaty, performing a combination of 2015 hit, ‘See You Again’ and the Friends theme song, ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts, paying homage to Matthew Perry, who died last October.

The list of names included Euphoria actor, Angus Cloud, screenwriter and producer, Norman Lear, and musical theatre star, Angela Lansbury, among many others. However, fans of the Star Wars movie franchise were confused as to why Stevenson wasn’t mentioned in the tribute.

Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll in the Star Wars spin-off TV series, Ahsoka, as well as voicing Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, died on 21 May 2023 aged 58. No cause of death has been revealed.

Fans have taken to X/Twitter to share their confusion and disappointment, with one user posting: @TelevisionAcad I’m judging you for not adding Ray Stevenson to your in memoriam !!!!!!!!”

Another user made a similar post which read: “Shame on you, TV Academy! #RayStevenson #RyanONeil #Emmys”, the second hashtag referring to the late actor, Ryan O’Neal, who was also not included in the tribute.

One user questioned the process of being included in the segment, writing: “I think I have asked this before, but do family/friends have to request for you to be in the “in memoriam”… did I miss it or did they not include Ray Stevenson…”

Also left out of the tribute were chat show host Jerry Springer, British actor, Julian Sands and Legally Blonde actor, Racquel Welch.

The Emmy awards were largely dominated by The Bear and Succession, with the latter scoring 26 nominations.