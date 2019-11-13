‘Star Wars’ fans react as George Lucas changes ‘Han shot first’ scene again

Maclunkey!

Star Wars fans have been reacting after a notorious scene from A New Hope was changed again upon the launch of Disney+.

The streaming service launched yesterday (November 12) and fans have pointed out that one particular scene, which has changed multiple times since the 1977 original and become legendary as a result, has shifted once again.

The scene in question has prompted plenty of debate over whether Han or Greedo shoot first in their battle during A New Hope.

The 1977 original saw Han shoot Greedo before the latter could reach the trigger, but this was altered in a new edition of the film released in the late 1990s, with Greedo shooting first in the new version.

Now, a tweaked version of the scene has made it into the Disney+ version of A New Hope, which sees neither of the pair shooting first – they fire at about the same time. Watch the scene below.

There is another line added into the film too. According to Vanity Fair, a new line by Greedo, that he says before his death, was added in by Lucas before Disney acquired LucasFilm.

The line simply sees him say “Maclunkey,” a word that is now confusing and exciting Star Wars fans across the internet, who are reacting to the new tweak in A New Hope, with some believing that they’ve worked out what the elusive word means.

“If you paid attention to the extended Star Wars canon you would know that Maclunkey is Greedo’s partner, who was one week from retirement when Han killed him. the line is a devastating rebuke,” one tweeted.

Another believes they’ve found a translation for the word, meaning “This’ll be the end of you.”

Others have shown a mix of delight and anger at the new change.

The launch of Disney+ also saw the debut of new Star Wars spin-off TV series The Mandalorian.

Star Wars episode 9 – The Rise Of Skywalker – comes to cinemas December 20.