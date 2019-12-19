News Film News

‘Star Wars’ fans react to historic ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ same sex kiss: “I am ready to stan them forever”

There's one big talking point from the newly released Episode 9

Will Richards
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Picture: Alamy)

Star Wars fans have been reacting to the historic same-sex kiss in new film The Rise Of Skywalker.

The kiss is the first of its kind in any Disney-owned movie.

The new film, the last in the current trilogy of Star Wars movies, came out at midnight (December 19) and reactions are flooding in from fans, with both positive and negative takes on one of the film’s main talking points.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker follows Avengers: Endgame by gesturing vaguely at LGBTQ community with split-second shot of women kissing, claims film has queer representation,” one tweeted.

Another added: “Rise of Skywalker – two ladies kiss in the background of some scene. Avengers: Endgame – random guy in grief counseling says he went on date with a dude Beauty & the Beast. LeFou dances with a guy for like 3 seconds sO pRoGrEsSiVe!”

Others are praising the move as much-needed progress, or simply saying that it’s a move done to keep fans happy.

Prior to the film’s release, fans had been suspecting that Finn and Poe might end up in a relationship in the film. Oscar Isaac (Poe) ended this speculation last month, but the film’s director JJ Abrams did hint that there would be LGBTQ representation in The Rise Of Skywalker.

“That relationship [between Finn and Poe] to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams said. “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.”

NME‘s three-star review of The Rise Of Skywalker calls the film “a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want,” adding: “Most who watch this film will have an enjoyable time. It’s exciting, surprisingly funny – special mention to C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), who nails zinger after zinger in a standout turn – and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.”

The film is currently the worst reviewed Star Wars film since The Phantom Menace, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 56%.

