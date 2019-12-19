Star Wars fans have been reacting to the historic same-sex kiss in new film The Rise Of Skywalker.

The kiss is the first of its kind in any Disney-owned movie.

The new film, the last in the current trilogy of Star Wars movies, came out at midnight (December 19) and reactions are flooding in from fans, with both positive and negative takes on one of the film’s main talking points.

“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker follows Avengers: Endgame by gesturing vaguely at LGBTQ community with split-second shot of women kissing, claims film has queer representation,” one tweeted.

Or: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker follows Avengers: Endgame by gesturing vaguely at LGBTQ community with split-second shot of women kissing, claims film has queer representation https://t.co/y4x7qPhOei — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) December 18, 2019

Another added: “Rise of Skywalker – two ladies kiss in the background of some scene. Avengers: Endgame – random guy in grief counseling says he went on date with a dude Beauty & the Beast. LeFou dances with a guy for like 3 seconds sO pRoGrEsSiVe!”

Rise of Skywalker – two ladies kiss in the background of some scene Avengers: Endgame – random guy in grief counseling says he went on date with a dude Beauty & the Beast – LeFou dances with a guy for like 3 seconds sO pRoGrEsSiVe! — Jeff Widman (@jeffwidmanmusic) December 18, 2019

Others are praising the move as much-needed progress, or simply saying that it’s a move done to keep fans happy.

I've seen a couple of posts online about how Rise of Skywalker has the first gay kiss of the movie franchise. I haven't seen the movie so this is second hand knowledge but it's like in the corner of the screen during a scene and feels like something thrown in to make fans happy — Anxiousrobots (@Anxious_robots) December 18, 2019

spoiler the rise of skywalker OMG THAT LESBIAN KISS AT THE END IM LIVING IT AINT MUCH BUT ITS THERE YALL — eli saw the rise of skywalker 🏳️‍🌈 (@lunarsapphic) December 18, 2019

i am ready to stan them forever https://t.co/sTnCT9FxCF — stardust ✨ (@majesdane) December 14, 2019

Prior to the film’s release, fans had been suspecting that Finn and Poe might end up in a relationship in the film. Oscar Isaac (Poe) ended this speculation last month, but the film’s director JJ Abrams did hint that there would be LGBTQ representation in The Rise Of Skywalker.

“That relationship [between Finn and Poe] to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams said. “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.”

NME‘s three-star review of The Rise Of Skywalker calls the film “a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want,” adding: “Most who watch this film will have an enjoyable time. It’s exciting, surprisingly funny – special mention to C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), who nails zinger after zinger in a standout turn – and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.”

The film is currently the worst reviewed Star Wars film since The Phantom Menace, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 56%.