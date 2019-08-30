‘Star Wars’ fans spot Kylo Ren mistake in latest ‘Rise of Skywalker’ preview

The latest teaser for the new film arrived last weekend

Star Wars fans have spotted a small mistake in a scene involving Kylo Ren in the latest dramatic preview for Rise of Skywalker.

The upcoming film will form the final part of the sci-fi franchise’s sequel trilogy, and is set to be released in the UK on December 19.

A fresh preview of Rise of Skywalker was screened for the first time last weekend at Disney’s D23 Expo, hinting at developments in the story which include the introduction of Rey’s double-edged red lightsaber. You can watch the teaser in question below.

A tense battle scene involving Rey and Kylo Ren has been scrutinised by Star Wars fans since the preview dropped online, with a small editing mistake being noticed on forums on Reddit.

As the two characters clash with lightsabers on a structure — theorised by some fans to be the remains of the Death Star — in the middle of a roaring sea, fans have spotted that Kylo’s cape isn’t visible in his shadow.

Some fans are now positing that the cape was only added in the scene by filmmakers in post-production (hence why it doesn’t show up in Kylo’s shadow), while others have suggested that Kylo actor Adam Driver was actually wearing a cape during filming, but his reflection was digitally-created to edit out the cape.

Earlier this week, Star Wars lead Daisy Ridley promised fans that the end of the sequel trilogy wouldn’t be met with the same levels of fan disappointment as the final season of Game of Thrones was earlier this year.