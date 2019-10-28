‘Star Wars’ films aren’t made to satisfy fans’ expectations, says Yoda actor

"All the people who don’t like this ‘Jedi’ thing is just horse crap"

Star Wars actor Frank Oz, who is the iconic voice of Yoda, has hit back at fans’ criticism of the latest trilogy of films.

It comes ahead of the December release of The Rise Of Skywalker, the last film in the current trilogy.

Speaking at a SXSW event at the Austin Convention Center in Texas, Oz stood up for the heavily criticised recent films, referencing last movie The Last Jedi in particular.

“I love the movie,” he said, referring to the second film in the new trilogy. “All the people who don’t like this ‘Jedi’ thing is just horse crap.”

He went on to talk about the problems with fans having their own theories about what should happen in their favourite films, saying: “It’s about expectations. The movie didn’t fill their expectations. But as filmmakers, we’re not here to fulfil people’s expectations.”

The new trailer for The Rise Of Skywalker was shared last week and posed a lot of questions, including hints that the new film could spell the end for C-3PO.

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels recently said that he was originally “insulted” to be offered the role.

Meanwhile, there is reportedly a “dramatic” Star Wars spoiler in the first episode of new TV spin-off series The Mandalorian, which launches next month.