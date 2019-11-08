‘Star Wars’ films to “go into hiatus” after ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’, says Disney CEO Bob Iger

He was speaking on a call to investors ahead of the launch of Disney+

Disney CEO Bob Iger has said that the Star Wars franchise will go on “hiatus” after The Rise Of Skywalker.

The last film in the current trilogy comes out this December.

It’s now being reported by Variety‘s Brent Lang that Star Wars feature films will take a break after the release of the new film.

He was speaking on an internal Disney earnings call.

Though Star Wars films might take a break, new spin-off TV show The Mandalorian is set to air next week (November 12) in line with the launch of new streaming service Disney+.

Recent figures show that The Rise of Skywalker is on course to score the lowest opening weekend box office figures of the trilogy.

Despite tickets for the first screenings of the final part of the sequel trilogy in the US outselling Avengers: Endgame in the first hour of pre-sales, according to Box Office Pro, it is projected to rake in $200 million on its opening weekend.

That would make The Rise of Skywalker‘s opening weekend the the lowest-performing of the sequel trilogy. Comparatively, The Force Awakens opened to $247.9 million while The Last Jedi opened to $220 million.

Details of Game Of Thrones bosses David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ plans for what would’ve been their now-axed Star Wars trilogy were recently revealed.

Last month, the pair confirmed they were pulling out of the trilogy due to time constraints and their work for Netflix.