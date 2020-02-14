‘Star Wars’: Harrison Ford finally addresses surprise ‘Rise of Skywalker’ appearance

Harrison Ford has at last spoken about his appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where his character Han Solo came back from the dead.

The veteran actor was asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live how the film’s director, JJ Abrams, managed to persuade him to make a ghostly return. He said it all came down to trust.

He recalled a conversation he had with Abrams as filming for The Rise of Skywalker got under way back in August 2018. “JJ said, ‘This is a good idea. I, JJ, have decided that this a good idea. And I would like you to do it,'” Ford said.

“And you trust him enough that when he says something like that, you’re on board?” host Kimmel replied, to which Ford answered: “Don’t you?”

Fans will remember that Han Solo was killed by his son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Abrams’ first Star Wars outing, The Force Awakens (2015).

Ford added that he was relieved that Solo met his end. “His utility had been exhausted, bled out, and I was willing to die for the cause. No good deed goes unpunished,” he said.

In other news, Abrams said earlier this month that he “totally gets” the mixed reception to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The 53-year-old said that he respects those who did not like the final instalment of a nine-part saga that began with the original film in 1977.

Abrams was at the helm of the final instalment, which completed Disney’s latest Star Wars trilogy after 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi.