News Film News

‘Star Wars’: Leaked ‘Rise of Skywalker’ concept art reveals alternative storylines

The art points to plot details exposed in Colin Treverrow's recently shared script for Episode 9.

Will Richards
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Picture: Alamy)

Newly leaked concept art for Star Wars’ latest film The Rise Of Skywalker hints at alternative storylines for key characters.

A fan account on Twitter, Star Wars Stuff, has unearthed the new images, which hint at a darker, more sinister take on Episode 9.

The new images follow a recent leak of Colin Trevorrow’s script for the new film, which he planned to name Duel of the Fates.

Advertisement

Though neither the script not the concept art have been verified by Disney, there are consistencies between the two that somewhat legitimise them, namely the lack of Emperor Palpatine, who controversially came back to life in JJ Abrams’ eventual Rise Of Skywalker.

The dark, dingy new concept art sees Chewbacca in a torture chamber, Kylo Ren and Rey standing guard over their empire, and Ren visiting the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. You also see Rey brandishing Ren’s lightsaber across his neck. See the images below.

Fans have been responding to the images, with one saying they “feel so robbed” with the Rise Of Skywalker version they ended up with.

Advertisement

Back in September 2017, Colin Trevorrow parted ways with the new film and J.J. Abrams was drafted in to take over.

“Creative differences” were cited as the reason for his departure, but Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy recently shone a light on the bigger picture, which is that Trevorrow was simply at a “a huge disadvantage” by not being involved in the first film of the sequel trilogy, 2015’s The Force Awakens, directed by Abrams.

NME’s Alex Flood gave Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker three stars, calling the film “a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Album Reviews

Eminem: ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ review: shock rapper continues to grow old disgracefully

To avoid fainting, keep repeating: "it's only an album, only an album, only an album...".
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Music News

Wolf Alice to “start recording new album next month,” says label manager

Andrew Trendell -
“I feel like this is going to be a great expression"
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.