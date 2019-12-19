Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has hinted that new Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker might not be the end of the Skywalkers as previously suggested.

In the run-up to the release of the new film, which is out today (December 19), it was understood that The Rise Of Skywalker is the end of a nine-film era and that the cast believe that they won’t play their characters again afterwards.

However, on the red carpet of the film’s premiere, Kennedy started dropping hints that the Skywalkers may well return in the future.

“It’s a mixture of emotions [to end this trilogy],” she began. “We’ve had such an incredible time. It’s just flown by. These five years, and doing these three movies.

“And to realise that we’re completing the saga. We’re not finishing the Skywalkers, necessarily. The could always, in one way or another, reappear, but for right now it is bringing it to a close.” See the interview below.

Last month, it was reported by Disney CEO Bob Iger that Star Wars films are set to “go into hiatus” after The Rise Of Skywalker.

Kathleen Kennedy has spoken about the future of the franchise recently, saying that future Star Wars films won’t be trilogies that “fit into a box”.

NME‘s three-star review of The Rise Of Skywalker calls the film “a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want,” adding: “Most who watch this film will have an enjoyable time.

“It’s exciting, surprisingly funny – special mention to C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), who nails zinger after zinger in a standout turn – and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.”