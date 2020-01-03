Star Wars: Mark Hamill played a secret role in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

It’s been revealed that Mark Hamill played a secret second role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite meeting his end in The Last Jedi, Hamill appeared as force ghost Luke Skywalker in the latest instalment, providing advice to Rey (Daisy Ridley) before her dramatic showdown with Emperor Palpatine.

But it has now been revealed that Hamill’s voice talents were also utilised at the start of the movie, where he voiced the alien Boolio who provided secret information to the Resistance before paying with his life.

Advertisement

In the film’s official credits, Boolio’s voice artist is listed as ‘Patrick Williams’, a pseudonym that Hamill has previously used.

He previously told CinemaBlend: “And if I did have billing, in the past as a pseudonym I’ve used a combination of my brothers’ names, and I call myself Patrick Williams.”

Yesterday, Star Wars fans called on Disney to release a rumoured JJ Abrams’ cut of The Rise Of Skywalker.

Many followers have taken to Twitter to claim that the film was originally intended to be three hours long and there were various scenes and characters cut from the movie.

Advertisement

One fan wrote: “Hang on I’m seeing/reading that The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be 3hrs long and have the Force Ghosts Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luke, and company appear with Rey? I need to see this cut ASAP!”

Meanwhile, Ian McDiarmid, who plays Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars, recently said creator George Lucas would never have brought his character back from the dead.