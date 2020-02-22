New ‘Star Wars’ movie in development with ‘Sleight’ director J.D. Dillard

A new Star Wars movie is currently in the works at Disney, it is being reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the House of Mouse is currently developing the new project with Sleight director J.D. Dillard, and Matt Owens, a writer on Marvel shows Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He is currently co-writing One Piece, a live-action manga adaptation for Netflix.

This wouldn’t be Dillard’s first experience working on a Star Wars movie. In 2015, he worked in a production capacity on The Force Awakens. He also played a stormtrooper in Rise of Skywalker.

Whether the new project will be for the big screen or for the Disney+ streaming platform is yet to be determined.

Plot details, character details and setting details are also unknown at this time, but it is understood that the project will be unrelated to a Star Wars movie pitch by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and potential work from Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

Meanwhile, since its launch back in November, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian has been credited with helping to drive Disney+ to 28.6 million subscribers. On a call with investors earlier this month, Iger described the show as “a bona fide hit and a cultural phenomenon” and said the studio has “a few Star Wars series in varying stages of production and development.”

A second season of the Jon Favreau-created series is due to arrive in October, 2020. Last week it was revealed that wrestler Sasha Banks has filmed scenes for the new season, though who she may be playing remains a mystery.

Elsewhere, the upcoming Star Wars spin-off TV series, centred around Obi-Wan Kenobi, is being delayed until 2021.

It was announced last summer by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy that the as-yet-untitled show will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master.