Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off TV series delayed until 2021

The upcoming Star Wars spin-off TV series, centred around Obi-Wan Kenobi, is being delayed until 2021, it’s being reported.

It was announced last summer by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy that the as-yet-untitled show will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master.

McGregor first appeared as Obi-Wan in 1999’s The Phantom Menace, reprising the role in 2002’s Attack of The Clones before making his last appearance in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. He’s been rumoured to reprise the role of Obi-Wan for some time.

Production on the new show, which will come to streaming service Disney+, was originally set to begin this year, but McGregor has now revealed that work on the show is being pushed back to 2021 due to the show’s writer being replaced.

“I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year,” he told Variety at a Birds of Prey event in Los Angeles. “I think the scripts are great. They’re in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good.”

Lucasfilm and Disney+ are now reportedly looking for a new writer for the show after original writer Hossein Amini pulled out.

Speaking of the changes, McGregor says it’s not as “dramatic” as fans could assume. “I didn’t realise until we got here tonight and everybody is going, ‘Oh, my god!'” he said. “But it’s not really as dramatic as it might seem.”