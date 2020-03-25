An upcoming Star Wars book adding more detail to the story of The Rise of Skywalker has teased the return of the last film’s major antagonist.

Emperor Palpatine was thought to have been killed by Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, but fans on Reddit have noticed a passage of the book that suggests otherwise.

This would be the villain’s second comeback, as he was first killed in Return of the Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition, the novel by Rae Carson, suggests Palpatine’s resurrection could happen again.

Advertisement

One particular passage in the book had Reddit user CirUmeUela wondering about the future. It reads:

“General Leia thought they’d destroyed the Emperor at the Battle of Endor,” Poe said. “But he came back. More powerful than ever.”

“You think he might come back again,” Finn said.

“Maybe. Or some other evil will rise. Evil always rises.”

“Naw,” said Finn. “Not for a long time, anyway.”

While nothing has been confirmed nor denied, it leaves the possibility open.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received mixed reviews upon release when it hit cinemas last December. NME’s Alex Flood gave the film three stars, saying “Episode IX is a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.”

As of yesterday (March 24), UK Star Wars fans can finally watch spin-off series The Mandalorian online, as streaming service Disney+ has finally arrived in Europe.