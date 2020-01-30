‘Star Wars’: Poe Dameron’s origin story to be revealed in new novel

The origin story of Star Wars character Poe Dameron is set to be uncovered in a brand new YA novel.

The Resistance pilot, played in the sci-fi film franchise by Oscar Isaac, was first introduced in the 2015 movie The Force Awakens, and subsequently appeared in The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

A new book, titled Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall, is now being readied for a August 4 release. Penned by Alex Segura, the YA novel will likely fill in the gaps in regards to Poe’s history with Zorii Bliss and Babu Frick, as well as telling the tale of how the character ran away from home as a teenager following the death of his mother, who was a former pilot for the Rebellion

“I think Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss?” Segura told Polygon about the book.

“The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Earlier this week, new set photos from the Star Wars TV spin-off The Mandalorian were released.