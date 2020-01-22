The Star Wars franchise is notorious for placing easter eggs across films for eagle-eyed fans to spot – and a new one in The Rise of Skywalker has just been explained.
Director JJ Abrams may have placed a direct nod to the first film in the saga, A New Hope, during the final battle between Emperor Palpatine and Rey, when Palpatine flies up a giant lightning tree and Rey hears the voices of the Jedi.
Visual Effects supervisor Patrick Tubach explained the details to Insider: “One small nugget that somebody may not have picked up on is that as you fly up through that giant lightning tree and you get up to that top of the tree and she hears the voices of the Jedi, that starfield you’re looking at is exactly the Episode IV starfield.