‘Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi’ actor Gary Friedkin dies at 70

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi actor Gary Friedkin has died at the age of 70.

Friedkin played an Ewok in the 1983 film, and starred in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner the year before. He made his screen debut alongside Carrie Fisher in 1981’s Under The Rainbow.

Tribune Chronicle reported that Friedkin died “peacefully”, writing: “His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”

The publication called the actor “a gift to all who knew him as an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend”.

It added: “Gary lived his life to the absolute fullest, bringing endless laughs to his family and many friends, while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special ‘Gary story.’”

Gary Friedkin was four foot tall, and an active member of not-for-profit organisation Little People Of America, which provides “support and information to people of short stature and their families”.

Friedkin died of Covid-19-related complications, after spending four weeks in an intensive care unit.

The actor is survived by his brother, sister-in-law, nephews and niece as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

His family encouraged “everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect their family and community.”