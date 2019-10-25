‘Star Wars’ reveal what’s destroyed by Kylo Ren and Rey in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer

Finally, some answers from a trailer that posed a lot of questions

Star Wars have revealed what Kylo Ren and Rey were destroying in the recent trailer for The Rise Of Skywalker.

The pair were seen destroying a black figure in the trailer, but it wasn’t clear until now what exactly it was.

Now, in a new episode of the YouTube series The Star Wars Show, it’s been revealed that they were in fact attacking Kylo’s Darth Vader shrine. Watch the full episode below.

Reacting to the Rise Of Skywalker trailer, NME‘s Nick Reilly wrote: “Halfway through the goodie-stuffed teaser, there’s a massive spoiler. Presumably now on the same side, Rey and Ren team up to smash their way through a black artefact that’s perched on top of a plinth. It’s obviously Darth Vader’s mangled helmet, which we caught a glimpse of in The Force Awakens.

“Back then, a confused Kylo was declaring his undying loyalty to the squashed mask that belonged to his grandfather. So why would he be trashing it in The Rise of Skywalker?

It was recently revealed that Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker outsold Avengers: Endgame in presale tickets.

It came after Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy explained that the studio are ditching the idea of releasing two Star Wars films a year earlier this year.