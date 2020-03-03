The last words spoken by Rey to Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been confirmed — and they point back to Luke Skywalker.

The film’s official novel, written by Rae Carson, gives detail to the film’s screenplay and specifically writes on a conversation between Ben and Rey after he has passed.

In the film much can be left to the imagination, but Carson writes what happened in the final interaction. “A voice came to her through the Force, clear and strong,” the book reads. “‘I will always be with you,’ Ben said. She smiled. Let the truth of it wash over her. ‘No-one’s ever really gone,’ she whispered.”

The last line refers to the same one Luke said to General Leia at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and which he then repeats in a voiceover for the first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

Carsnon’s book will be released on March 17 in the US and on March 19 in the UK. The next phase of the franchise, The High Republic, will introduce a new series of stories set before the prequels.

Episode IX, closing the Skywalker saga, received mixed reviews from fans and critics. NME‘s Alex Flood gave the film three stars, saying, “Episode IX is a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.”