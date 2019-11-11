Johnson hits out at critics of the movie's diverse cast.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has hit back at critics of the movie, declaring “f**k them”.

The director was asked about the backlash to the movie, particularly those who took issue with the cast’s diversity, and had some choice words.

“If someone’s responding to diversity negatively, fuck ’em,” Johnson said during a WIRED live Q&A event. “If anyone didn’t like the movie, I’m not saying that’s why they didn’t like it… It wasn’t surprising at all to me, I grew up as a Star Wars fan.

“And I grew up – I was in my twenties when the prequels came out and this whole idea that it’s all been sunshine and roses and suddenly everybody’s yelling at each other is baffling to me.”

He added: “People care deeply about Star Wars, and every single person has a slightly different version of what they think Star Wars is. And so much of the fun of it is arguing about it.”

Johnson went on to say the negativity around the movie “gets clicks”, even while the majority of fans that reach out to him are positive.

“95% of my interactions on Twitter are absolutely lovely and constructive and wonderful with Star Wars fans,” he explained. “Star Wars fans are the best fans in the world, all of them.

“I think the fandom has to take a stand against getting defined by a very small slice of it, that does not represent the lion’s share.”

Johnson is due to helm a new trilogy of Star Wars movies, and recently gave an update on where things stand with the project.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan,” he said. “If it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will.”