The 'Shape of You' singer appears as a Stormtrooper in new clip.

Ed Sheeran has made a surprise cameo in a new promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The singer, who has been rumoured to appear in the upcoming movie, is seen dressed as a Stormtrooper on what appears to be a set, and pops-up alongside Hamilton creator and His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The latter is dressed in a Resistance outfit alongside Naomi Ackie’s Jannah, who will make her debut in The Rise of Skywalker.

However, while their appearances appear to point to cameo appearances in the new movie, a representative for Disney noted (via Entertainment Weekly) that they are not confirmed to appear in Episode IX, adding that the footage is from “fan events over the years”.

The Rise of Skywalker will act as the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga, with The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams returning to oversee the movie.

He recently addressed criticism from Star Wars creator George Lucas, in which the latter likened the franchise’s new owners Disney to “white slavers”, something he later apologised for and called a “very inappropriate analogy”.

“It’s probably a complicated thing for him,” Abrams said. “To decide you’re going to sell this thing that you created, that was your baby, to anyone – that must be more complicated than signing a check and smiling about it. But he’s been incredibly gracious. He’s been super-generous.”

The director went on to explain that he “talked through a ton of different ideas and stories” with Lucas when making the first movie in the new trilogy.

“Do I wish that [The Force Awakens] had been his favourite movie of all time? Yes, I only wanted to do well by him,” he continued. “I would just say that I have nothing but profound respect for the guy and am still truly, even more so now, working on these movies in awe of what he created.”

Disney boss Bob Iger recently confirmed that the Star Wars movies will “go on hiatus” following The Rise of Skywalker.