Disney have confirmed cameos from music stars Nigel Godrich and Ed Sheeran in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, the Radiohead producer and ‘Shape of You’ singer both appeared behind masks in the latest Star Wars film — so you’d be forgiven for missing them.

Godrich appears as Stormtrooper FN-2802, who pops-up in the Pasaana desert scene before being shot by Lando Calrissian.

Sheeran, meanwhile, plays an alien member of the Resistance, and is also credited on IMDb as a Stormtrooper.

The singer previously had a cameo in a Rise of Skywalker promo clip in a Stormtrooper outfit alongside Hamilton creator and His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

However, fans were less than happy at the prospect of Sheeran appearing in the film, with one person saying: “If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently.”

Yet another one was quite prescient, saying: “As long as he stays hidden under the costume and doesn’t sing he can cameo all he wants.”

Sheeran previously cameod in Game of Thrones season seven, appearing in a brief scene alongside Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark.

Meanwhile, newly leaked concept art for The Rise of Skywalker has teased alternative storylines for some of the characters, which itself comes after a leak of Colin Trevorrow’s original script for the film before his departure.