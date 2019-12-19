‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ UK premiere stormed by Extinction Rebellion protesters

The UK premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was interrupted by Extinction Rebellion protesters last night (December 18).

The activists, who were dressed as characters from the franchise, arrived from the Bristol branch of the climate crisis campaign, rushed the blue carpet at London’s Leicester Square and lay down holding up signs which called on film industry bosses to “tell the truth on climate change.”

A spokesperson for the group confirmed they “did not intend to shut down the premiere, but to make sure their message was heard.” You can view footage below.

Advertisement

According to the Independent, Alfie Warren-Knight, founder of #FilmStrikeforClimate, added: “At the world government summit in Dubai, Harrison Ford said ‘We are faced with, I believe, the greatest moral crisis of our time.’

“The film industry must use its influence and story-telling powers to help people around the world understand the urgency of the situation and to spark wide-spread public discussion about the climate and ecological emergency before it’s too late. It has shown in the past how it can mobilise around other important issues in society such as the #MeToo movement.

“The industry must show a brighter future is still possible, and inspire people to rise up against the ‘Evil Empire’ of ecocidal business-as-usual. We need radical culture and system change to prevent climate and ecological breakdown, and must join forces to improve our chances of a liveable future.”

Meanwhile, The Rise of Skywalker was the worst reviewed instalment since 1999’s first Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace.

Advertisement

Despite this, NME gave it a three-star rating, highlighting the film’s leaning towards fan service. Alex Flood, NME‘s Film and TV editor wrote: “This is a film made almost exclusively with its fans in mind. Every scene contains a nostalgic reference, the cameos never end.”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is out in cinemas today (December 19).