‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ unveils two new characters

Final installment is out on December 19

Fans of Star Wars have been given a glimpse of two new characters to appear in the next film in the franchise: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In a YouTube live stream broadcast yesterday (September 26), the actors starring in the film discover some new toy versions of themselves. In the clip, we see a first look at Keri Russell’s character Zorri, as well as two new characters for the first time – Boolio and Babu Frik.

Fans are speculating that Boolio may play a big role after the toy character was seen emerging from the Millennium Falcon. Babu Frick meanwhile, was attached to the Hasbro Black Series C-3PO figure and is a droid-builder.

You can watch the original stream and see the new characters below.

Earlier today, Captain America star Chris Evans volunteered for a part in a Star Wars film.

Evans has played Captain America in 12 films for Marvel, having previously appeared as The Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies. But Evans has now offered to swap the MCU for Star Wars.

Collider asked on its Twitter page: “Which MCU actor would you like to see pop up in a Star Wars movie?” Evans tweeted back: “Me.”

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who oversaw Evans’ Captain America films, signed up yesterday (September 26) to join Disney in making a new Star Wars movie.

Disney chairman Alan Horn said of Feige’s appointment: “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling. Knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

The Rise Of Skywalker wraps up the current Star Wars trilogy once it’s released on December 19.