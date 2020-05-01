‘Star Wars’: spend your May The Fourth in the cantina on 24-hour livestream

Star Wars fans can enjoy a May The Fourth party next week on a new 24-hour livestream.

The stream is being held in the famous Star Wars cantina by “friendly neighbourhood geek bar” Scum & Villainy, based in Los Angeles.

Revealing the line-up for the day, which features the likes of Kevin Smith, on a Coachella-style poster, the bar said: “Scum & Villainy Cantina has put together an event to connect you with your Star Wars fandom family all day long. And we mean all day.

“Scum & Villainy will host a 24-hour livestream to celebrate Star Wars with all of you and a ton of special guests. They would be honored if you would join them.”

How many hours will you tune in? pic.twitter.com/SSoyui5ujm — Scum & Villainy Cantina (@SVCantina) April 30, 2020

Star Wars fans across the globe come together on May 4 every year to celebrate the franchise, and during the coronavirus lockdown, fans are taking things online. See the full running order for the May The Fourth event below (PT time).

12:00 am: Welcome to the Livestream

1:00 am: A Certain Point of View Debate Show with James Arnold Taylor

2:00 am: Super Star Wars Super Nintendo Playthrough with Commentary

3:00 am: An Interview with Richard Edlund

4:00 am: TBA

5:00 am: Fan Films and Creators – Troops, Han Solo – A Smuggler’s Trade, Kenobi with Kevin Rubio and Jamie Costa

6:00 am: Starwoids Documentary

7:00 am: LiningUp TV

8:00 am: Interview with John Dykstra, special effects pioneer

9:00 am: Greg Grunberg Highlights the Passion of Star Wars Fans

10:00 am: Star Wars and Lord of the Rings Crossovers with Cliff Broadway and Sala Baker

11:00 am: Fair Use Under the Galactic Empire: Cory Doctorow, The Sucklord, Dennis Przywara, Justin Sewell

11:30 am: Leonard Maltin

12:00 pm: James Arnold Taylor Retrospective with the Cast of The Clone Wars and More!

1:00 pm: Sideshow Collectibles

2:00 pm: Geeki Tiki

2:30 pm: Steve Sansweet and Rancho Obi-Wan

3:00 pm: Todd Stashwick, Steele Saunders, and J.C. Reifenberg Watch A New Hope

5:00 pm: Kyle Newman, Sam Witwer, and Jen Muro on the Star Wars Prequels

6:00 pm: Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin watch The Empire Strikes Back

9:00 pm: Star Wars Live Online Trivia

11:00pm: Mega64 Live!

Star Wars episode nine, The Rise Of Skywalker, came out last December. In a three-star review, NME wrote: It’s exciting, surprisingly funny and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.

“Nearly all the unanswered questions are resolved and Skywalker feels sufficiently satisfying as a final chapter. It’s taken 42 years to get here, but (for now) the circle is finally complete.”