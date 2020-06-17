‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ is getting a 4K re-release in cinemas

A 4K restoration of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be returning to cinemas this summer, Variety reports.

The screenings, set to be programmed by Vue in locations across the UK, will mark the first time one of the films from the original Star Wars trilogy will be shown on the big screen in 4K.

The Empire Strikes Back was only previously available to watch on Disney+ and via Blu-Ray alongside the other films in the Skywalker saga.

The decision coincides with the reopening of cinemas across the country following a three-month coronavirus lockdown, when venues were shuttered during the week of March 16.

Cineworld has confirmed it will be reopening all of its venues (including Picturehouse branches) from July 10, ensuring the government proceeds with its gradual exit strategy in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was due to be the first major release back in cinemas, but was recently pushed back by two weeks, from July 17 to July 31.

While many major releases have been delayed, including the next James Bond film No Time To Die and Pixar original film Soul, Disney’s live-action Mulan remake is still set to open this July.

Wonder Woman 1984, which was due to open this summer, has also been postponed for the second time, until October 2.

A number of film and TV projects have been suspended or delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s a list of all the affected projects.