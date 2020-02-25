The Star Wars universe is launching a new project to kick off the next phase this summer, in the shape of The High Republic – a new series of books and comics.

The stories are set approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace, the first film in the prequel trilogy.

“It’s a golden time,” said Michael Siglain, Creative Director at Lucasfilm. “A time of peace and prosperity…a time when the Jedi really are galactic guardians, stewards of peace and justice.”

Advertisement

The first release of the new era will be Light of the Jedi, a novel by Charles Soule, who previously wrote the comic series Star War: Darth Vader. Following Light of the Jedi the upcoming releases of Phase 1 of Star Wars: The High Republic are:

A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck), a middle-grade book.

by Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck), a middle-grade book. The High Republic by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), a Marvel comic series.

by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), a Marvel comic series. Into the Dark by Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), a novel.

by Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), a novel. The High Republic Adventures by Daniel Jose Older (Star Wars: Last Shot), an IDW comic series.

Creative teams promise further phases to look forward to beyond this first one. A further statement also clarified the chronology between these new releases and existing films.

“This period on the Star Wars timeline will not overlap any of the filmed features or series currently planned for production, giving creators and partners a vast amount of room to tell Star Wars stories with new adventures and original characters,” said StarWars.com.

The last Star Wars film to close the Skywalker saga, Rise of the Skywalker, received mixed reviews.

Advertisement

NME’s Alex Flood gave the film three stars, calling it, “a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.”