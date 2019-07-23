Episode IX is due in December

Kevin Smith has promised that the final shot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will “melt fans’ minds”.

The J. J. Abrams-directed movie, which will serve as the final instalment of the sci-franchise’s sequel trilogy and the Skywalker saga, is set for release on December 20.

Speaking to IGN at San Diego’s Comic-Con over the weekend, Smith said that while he’s not seen the final shot of The Rise of Skywalker, he did go to the set of the film in London at Abrams’ request and, while there, was promised big things by the production crew.

“There was this scuttlebutt about a set at Pinewood, a big set that [the crew] were like: ‘You have to see this. When you see it, it’ll melt your mind.’

“I asked JJ, ‘They keep telling me I should see the set,’ and he said: ‘Don’t… because it’s the last shot of the movie.’ Then I was like, ‘Well, now I really want to see it.’

“He replied: ‘You don’t wanna spoil it: you wanna be in the movie theatre when you see [the final shot], trust me.'”

Smith also praised Abrams as “a magical magician,” adding that the director “has never let me down so far”.

Elsewhere, the first trailer for the Smith-directed Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was released last week, in which the filmmaker and Jason Mewes reprise their beloved comedy characters.