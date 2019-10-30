‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is on course to score the lowest opening weekend box office figures of the trilogy

It's out in the UK on December 19

Box office figures for the opening weekend of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are projected to be the lowest of the current trilogy.

Despite tickets for the first screenings of the final part of the sequel trilogy in the US outselling Avengers: Endgame in the first hour of pre-sales, according to Box Office Pro, it is projected to rake in $200 million on its opening weekend.

That would make The Rise of Skywalker‘s opening weekend the the lowest-performing of the sequel trilogy. Comparatively, The Force Awakens opened to $247.9 million while The Last Jedi opened to $220 million.

Despite the figure, that still puts the last movie in the saga in the top 10 of the biggest opening weekends.

The next Star Wars film will be released in the UK on December 19, a day before its cinematic release in the US.

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy explained that the studio are ditching the idea of releasing two Star Wars films a year.

“We tried to look at Solo and see if we could do two movies a year and we found, ‘Hmm that’s not going to work,'” Kennedy said, adding: “So we backed off a little.”

Yesterday (October 29), it was also confirmed that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss would be leaving Disney Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars trilogy, as their work for Netflix has not left them with enough time to juggle both projects.

They told Deadline: “There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix project. So we are regretfully stepping away.

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”