‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ outsells ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in first hour of pre-sales

Tickets for the first screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have now gone on sale, and the huge demand to see the final part of the sequel trilogy in the US has seen the film outsell Avengers: Endgame in the first hour of pre-sales.

The next Star Wars film will be released in the UK on December 19, a day before its cinematic release in the US.

In the US, the demand for The Rise of Skywalker on Atom Tickets has been so great that the film sold 45% more tickets in the first hour of sales on the platform yesterday (October 21) than Endgame did earlier this year — which had been a record for pre-sales.

Other big-sellers in the first hour of pre-sales on Atom have been the recent Star Wars films The Last Jedi and Rogue One, and the 2018 Avengers movie Infinity War.

The latest trailer for The Rise of Skywalker premiered late last night, giving fleeting glimpses of Palpatine, a rough sea-set face-off between Rey and Kylo Ren, and a poignant scene with the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia. Check out the new preview clip below.

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy explained that the studio are ditching the idea of releasing two Star Wars films a year.

“We tried to look at Solo and see if we could do two movies a year and we found, ‘Hmm that’s not going to work,'” Kennedy said, adding: “So we backed off a little.”