‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ passes $1 billion at box office

New Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker has passed the $1 billion dollar mark at the box office.

The film, which came out on December 19 and is still in its first month at cinemas, becomes the fifth film in the franchise to reach the milestone, as Entertainment Weekly reports.

Despite this, it remains a way behind the overall totals for The Force Awakens ($2.07bn) and The Last Jedi ($1.33bn). Of the $1bn total that The Rise Of Skywalker has totted up so far, $480 million has come from the US, with a further $519 million globally.

Advertisement

The Rise Of Skywalker came out at the tail end of 2019. The highest grossing movie of the year was Avengers: Endgame ($2.79bn), with The Lion King ($1.65bn) and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.13bn) also getting huge box office returns.

NME gave Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a three-star review, calling the film “a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight”.

Colin Trevorrow’s original script for the film recently emerged online, indicating that Trevorrow’s film would have been called Duel of the Fates.

The plot is delved into with great detail: “The First Order has cut off all communication between planets to suppress a rising rebellion inspired by Luke Skywalker’s stand at the Battle of Crait,” it reads. “In the crawl, the audience is told the Resistance’s mission is to re-open communication and call the galaxy to war.”