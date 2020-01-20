‘The Rise of Skywalker’ becomes the worst-reviewed ‘Star Wars’ film

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn’t get the best reception when it was released last month, and it has now slipped to become worst-reviewed of the live-action saga.

That’s according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the ninth movie in the main Skywalker Saga now sitting at 52% on the ‘Tomatometer’. It contrasts hugely with the audience score, which is 86%.

The critic score is below that of The Phantom Menace, widely regarded as one of the worst Star Wars movies. However, it is still above animated movie The Clone Wars, which is at 18%.

Sitting at the top of the pack is The Empire Strikes Back at 94%, while A New Hope and The Force Awakens tie for second at 93% each.

NME‘s three-star review of The Rise of Skywalker called the movie a “fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight”.

Since the release of the movie, Colin Trevorrow’s reported script for his version of the movie before he left the project has leaked online, which would have been titled Duel of the Fates.

On top of that, apparently newly leaked concept art has been unveiled that hints at alternative storylines for some of the film’s characters as well as a much darker and sinister take on Star Wars.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and Ed Sheeran both had cameos in The Rise of Skywalker, playing a Stormtrooper and an alien member of the Resistance, respectively.