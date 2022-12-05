‘Star Wars’ writer is still “haunted” by a plot hole in spinoff ‘Solo’

Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan has said he’s still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film.

Kasdan was a writer on the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s A New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.

The writer told The Hollywood Reporter he was hoping to “ret-con” a mistake in the film in a potential sequel which didn’t happen.

Advertisement

“I’ll tell you the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo,” Kasdan said. “I’m going to reveal the writer’s nightmare right now.

“If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] heist, why does he send his most trusted aid [Qi’ra] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium?

“It seems to me that he’s going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job.”

Emilie Clarke played Qi’ra in the film, and the character works for Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos and the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.

Kasdan added that the plot hole “always drove me crazy”, and was “a problem that I was eager to retcon in a sequel”.

Advertisement

Of his hopes for a sequel, he added: “As the years have gone by and there has been more Star Wars, my enthusiasm for doing more Solo has waned only because there’s so much great Star Wars out there right now.

“But the thing that I would love to revisit is the relationship between [Han and Qi’ra], because there’s so much fun and complexity to be found.”

Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith recently joined Star Wars spinoff series The Acolyte.

The Acolyte, led by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, is described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era – a period set roughly 200 years before events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.