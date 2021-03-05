The cast of The Lord Of The Rings are set to reunite for a series of fundraisers to help cinemas struggling due to COVID-19.

Across three weeks in March and April, the stars of the iconic trilogy will join Stephen Colbert for special editions of his late-night TV show in the US to reminisce about Peter Jackson’s legendary films.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis and Liv Tyler will all take part in the events, hosted by the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain, alongside director Jackson.

See the trailer and schedule for the reunions below.

The Fellowship of the Ring (w/c March 25)

Featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood.

The Two Towers (w/c April 1)

Featuring Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen and Liv Tyler.

Return of the King (w/c April 8)

Featuring Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis.

Elijah Wood, who starred as Frodo in the films, headed up the effort to get the whole main cast involved in the reunions. In a statement, he said: “One of the experiences I miss most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theatre eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience.

“When Tim [League] reached out with the idea that we could band together to bring some much-needed support to independent theatres across the globe, I jumped at the chance to help.”

Elsewhere, Wood says he believes that the forthcoming Amazon TV series based on the films should not be called The Lord Of The Rings. “I find it very bizarre that they’re calling it Lord Of The Rings as a shorthand, because it’s not Lord Of The Rings!” he said.

His latest comments echo similar words last year where Wood said: “I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show. They’re calling it The Lord Of The Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading.